HERO iPhone 7 Plus Mockups

Carefully crafted iPhone 7 Plus mockups for creatives.

by Craftwork

HERO iPhone 7 Plus Mockups

Carefully crafted iPhone 7 Plus mockups for creatives.

Published by Craftwork in Mockups compatible with
Published by Craftwork in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Meet new Hero – carefully crafted iPhone 7 Plus mockups. Seven awesome colors, 49 handcrafted iPhones and 100 hours spent. All we wanted to do is to show how perfect your design could be in the combination with the beauty of device. With smart objects in Photoshop & Magic Mirror 3 in Sketch you will create your presentation easily and quickly!

Highlights

  • 7 Colors
  • 7 Angles of view
  • Smart objects & Magic Mirror 3 support
  • Separated background, shadow & phone
  • High Resolution: 4000×4000px
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'360419523' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
See more products from Craftwork

Method Wireframe Kit$38
by Craftwork
Split iOS UI Kit$28
by Craftwork
First Order UI/UX Tool$38
by Craftwork

