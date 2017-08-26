Browse
Heroes

Holiday Deal - Normally $28

by UI8

Heroes

Holiday Deal - Normally $28

Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with
Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Your hero is the window to the rest of your app, so getting it right is perhaps the most important design decision you can make. With our Heroes pack you get 37 beautiful mockups with easy to use smart objects to insert your custom designs. At 300dpi you're also ready for print!

Highlights

  • 37 Hero/ Header Mockups
  • High-Resolution 300 dpi
  • Real Photos w/Smart Objects
  • Multiple Layout Variations
  • Over 3GB of Content
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS6+

Compatibility

