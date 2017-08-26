Overview
Your hero is the window to the rest of your app, so getting it right is perhaps the most important design decision you can make. With our Heroes pack you get 37 beautiful mockups with easy to use smart objects to insert your custom designs. At 300dpi you're also ready for print!
Highlights
- 37 Hero/ Header Mockups
- High-Resolution 300 dpi
- Real Photos w/Smart Objects
- Multiple Layout Variations
- Over 3GB of Content
- Compatible with Photoshop CS6+
Compatibility{{::'3085000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.