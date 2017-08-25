Overview
A stunning bold font created with a deep inspiration rooted in Siberian and Nordic styles. Includes authentic glyphs for your next beautiful design!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Basic latin
- Cyrillic & diacritics
- Authentic & stylish
Compatibility{{::'70409' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.