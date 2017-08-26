Overview
Highlander comes with a full set of upper and lower case characters - giving you the extra freedom to turn your text into authentic custom-made hand lettering. Highlander font Includes a large range of glyphs including numerals, punctuation & multilingual support. Also included is a bonus extras font, which consists of extensions designed to perfectly compliment your primary text.
Highlights
- OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
- Extensions TTF, Ai, EPS
- Ligatures & Alternate letters
- Punctuation & Numbers
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- Web Font & Multi Language
