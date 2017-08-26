Browse
Holiday Social Media Pack

6 Premium Social templates for FB, IG & Twitter

by Uidea™

Holiday Social Media Pack

6 Premium Social templates for FB, IG & Twitter

Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with
Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Give your social media accounts some Christmas cheer with the Holiday Social Media Pack! This package includes 6 wonderful templates designed for your best audience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each of them is easy to edit and customize in Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 6 PSD files
  • Neatly organized layers
  • Free fonts
  • 3 Size formats (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter)
  • Easy to edit & use
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'304692867' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
