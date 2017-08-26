Presentation

Overview
Give your social media accounts some Christmas cheer with the Holiday Social Media Pack! This package includes 6 wonderful templates designed for your best audience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each of them is easy to edit and customize in Photoshop.
Highlights
- 6 PSD files
- Neatly organized layers
- Free fonts
- 3 Size formats (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter)
- Easy to edit & use
- Compatible with Photoshop
