Presentation

Overview
Give your social media accounts a Christmas atmosphere with the Holiday Social Media Pack Volume 2. This package includes 6 wonderful templates designed for your best audience on Facebook, and Instagram. Each of them is easy to edit and customize in Photoshop. Make Good Art!
Highlights
- 6 PSD files
- Free fonts
- Easy to edit & use
- Neatly organized layers
- 2 Size formats (1080x1080, 1200x630)
- Compatible with Photoshop
