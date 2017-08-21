Overview
Here comes a nice set of over 100 cute pixel perfect icons. This set has been well designed and thought-out, down to naming the icons for ease of use.
Highlights
- Over 100 cute icons
- Pixel perfect
- Home-related style
- Named icons for easy searching
- SVG, PNG, EPS, AI files
- Compatible with Illustrator
