Homey Icon Set

A nice set of cute home icons

by Great Simple Studio

Homey Icon Set

A nice set of cute home icons

Published by Great Simple Studio in Icons compatible with
Published by Great Simple Studio in Icons compatible with

Overview

Here comes a nice set of over 100 cute pixel perfect icons. This set has been well designed and thought-out, down to naming the icons for ease of use.

Highlights

  • Over 100 cute icons
  • Pixel perfect
  • Home-related style
  • Named icons for easy searching
  • SVG, PNG, EPS, AI files
  • Compatible with Illustrator

Compatibility

