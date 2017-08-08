Overview
Hong Kong iPhone 6 Mockups includes 10 high resolution photorealistic mockups. All photos are pre-made ready for Magic Mirror, and compatible with Sketch. The photos were taken on Hong Kong’s different public transportations, including a Bus, Ferry and MTR. You may use them to for presenting your app or website, for personal and commercial projects.
Highlights
- 10 HD photos
- High Resolution (5757x3840)
- Perspective Mockups
- Made for Magic Mirror
- Unique Hong Kong Transportation Theme
- Compatible with Sketch
