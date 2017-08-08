Browse
Hong Kong iPhone 6 Mockups

Hong Kong Transportation Themed iPhone 6 Mockups

by Magic Mirror

Overview

Hong Kong iPhone 6 Mockups includes 10 high resolution photorealistic mockups. All photos are pre-made ready for Magic Mirror, and compatible with Sketch. The photos were taken on Hong Kong’s different public transportations, including a Bus, Ferry and MTR. You may use them to for presenting your app or website, for personal and commercial projects.

Highlights

  • 10 HD photos
  • High Resolution (5757x3840)
  • Perspective Mockups
  • Made for Magic Mirror
  • Unique Hong Kong Transportation Theme
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

