Overview
Horizon UI is a premium set of 50 iOS mobile app templates across six categories with original design, crafted with love and expertise for Photoshop and Sketch. Each template is fully customizable and well-organized to make the process of designing your next app way easier!
Highlights
- 50 iOS 8 screens
- 6 Categories
- Fully customizable
- Free Google fonts: Maven Pro, Roboto
