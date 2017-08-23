Overview
The simple layout of ‘Hotello’ makes the reservation process incredibly easy. It is a perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own hotel app. All components are vector based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful and unique layout for any desirable topic.
Highlights
- 17 PSD files
- 3 Homepage layouts
- Shape icons
- Free Google fonts
Compatibility{{::'99090800' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.