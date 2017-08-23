Themes & Templates

Overview
Hugo is a unique and creative Music & Bands Templates with clean and modern design. It is perfect choice for musician and bands website. Pick this to make your website standing out. You will never regret purchasing it for your own website about: artic company, singers, music bands, composer, blogers, vlogers…
Highlights
- Modern & Unique Design
- Responsive Design
- 5 Homepage demos
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
- Google Fonts
- Icon Font
Compatibility{{::'51488074' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.