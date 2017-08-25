Themes & Templates

Overview
Designed For Non-profit, Charity, Environmental Protection, Fund Raising Organizations, Church. Hugs Charity templates include 23 individual well layered & organized PSD files. They are easily customizable, and built on a Bootstrap 1170px Grid system.
Highlights
- 23 Layered PSD Files
- Well organized layers, styles & objects
- Clean & Modern design
- Responsive layouts included
- Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
- Compatible with Photoshop
