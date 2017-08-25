Browse
Hugs Charity Template

A non profit charity themed set of Photoshop web templates.

by No.13

Hugs Charity Template

A non profit charity themed set of Photoshop web templates.

Published by No.13 in Themes & Templates
Published by No.13 in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Designed For Non-profit, Charity, Environmental Protection, Fund Raising Organizations, Church. Hugs Charity templates include 23 individual well layered & organized PSD files. They are easily customizable, and built on a Bootstrap 1170px Grid system.

Highlights

  • 23 Layered PSD Files
  • Well organized layers, styles & objects
  • Clean & Modern design
  • Responsive layouts included
  • Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this