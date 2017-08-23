Overview
Introducing Humblle, inspired by handwritten letters and some combination of Rock n' Roll. Stylized wild hand movements, and imperfect flow this font has a fun natural look.
Highlights
- Initial, terminal forms, & ligatures
- OTF & TTF
- Icon set
- Webfont
- Vintage badges
