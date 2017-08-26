Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

I Am Creator: Front View

Huge isometric front view graphics pack

by Ruslan Latypov

I Am Creator: Front View

Huge isometric front view graphics pack

Published by Ruslan Latypov in Mockups compatible with
Published by Ruslan Latypov in Mockups compatible with

Overview

A huge graphics pack for creating isometric front view presentations with a lot of features. Created for branding projects, web projects, & for presenting your work. Contains 251 items & 28 pre-made scenes.

Highlights

  • Scene Creator (1 PSD)
  • 251 Items (15 PSD)
  • 33 Sample scenes (28 PSD)
  • High resolution & color masks
  • Layered transparent shadows
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'21000000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 4 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:4}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Ruslan Latypov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Animated Mockups Black$18
by Ruslan Latypov
Animated Mockups White$18
by Ruslan Latypov
Resource$58
by Ruslan Latypov 
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/137262898?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0" width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this