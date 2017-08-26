Overview
A huge graphics pack for creating isometric front view presentations with a lot of features. Created for branding projects, web projects, & for presenting your work. Contains 251 items & 28 pre-made scenes.
Highlights
- Scene Creator (1 PSD)
- 251 Items (15 PSD)
- 33 Sample scenes (28 PSD)
- High resolution & color masks
- Layered transparent shadows
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'21000000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 4 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:4}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.