Overview
Huge pack of 280 icons in two different style variations. Outline and filled with fancy colors. Pixel perfected icons created for web and mobile interfaces. Best fits for using on retina displays.
Highlights
- 140 Outline icons
- 140 Filled icons
- 32x32 / 64x64 / 128x128 & more
- Clean & crisp design
- Great for web & mobile apps
- EPS, Sketch & separated SVG files
Compatibility{{::'5569061' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.