Overview
Icons mind is a huge iOS 8, iOS 7 & Android icons pack filled with 2,086 icons in 53 different categories! You can easily change their color, size, stroke, orientation, and add drop shadows! Download icons as vector files, web fonts, or custom shapes for Photoshop, whatever suits your needs.
Highlights
- Android & iOS ready
- Two styles : Line & solid icons
- AI, EPS, SVG, CSH, Sketch, PNG, PSD,
- Web fonts: EOT, TTF, WOFF
- 2080 vector icons
- 53 categories
Compatibility{{::'394200000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.