iDevice Home

11 iDevice mockups around the house

by Zed ProMedia

Overview

iDevice Home is a collection of 11 Apple device mockups lounging around the house, featuring the iPhone 5s, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro Retina, & iPad Retina. <br> <br>Super clean and sharp images with replaceable smart object screens. Perfect for advertising a web theme or app! Real easy to edit, just drop in your screen shot, color correct to your liking and you're good to go!

Highlights

  • Smart objects
  • High resolution .psd (5000x3333px)
  • Retina screen shot capable
  • Depth of field effect
  • Flat low contrast images
  • 11 psd files

