Overview
iDevice Home is a collection of 11 Apple device mockups lounging around the house, featuring the iPhone 5s, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro Retina, & iPad Retina. <br> <br>Super clean and sharp images with replaceable smart object screens. Perfect for advertising a web theme or app! Real easy to edit, just drop in your screen shot, color correct to your liking and you're good to go!
Highlights
- Smart objects
- High resolution .psd (5000x3333px)
- Retina screen shot capable
- Depth of field effect
- Flat low contrast images
- 11 psd files
