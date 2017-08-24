Overview

iDevice Home is a collection of 11 Apple device mockups lounging around the house, featuring the iPhone 5s, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro Retina, & iPad Retina. <br> <br>Super clean and sharp images with replaceable smart object screens. Perfect for advertising a web theme or app! Real easy to edit, just drop in your screen shot, color correct to your liking and you're good to go!