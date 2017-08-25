Overview
iDevice Mockups Volume 2 features women's hands, and devices in landscape & portrait layout. <br><br>Promote your mobile app or theme in style with this gorgeous set of 10 real photo iDevice Mockups, featuring the iPhone 5/5s, 13" MacBook Air & iPad Air!
Highlights
- Smart objects
- Photoshop filter action
- High resolution ( 5250x3188px)
- Depth of field effect
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
