Overview
An icon pack like no other, it includes 520 elements that were carefully designed with versatility in mind so that you have the ability to do more than you could ever imagine. A mix of icons & illustrations that will blow your mind. All icons are crafted using vector shapes in different formats & sizes, organized by category & each icon has a unique name.
Highlights
- 520 Scalable vector icons
- Neatly organized files
- AI, EPS, SVG, PNG(@2x), & PDF
- 7 Categories
