Overview

Inception UI Kit is made following the latest design trends with the focus on usability and fast workflow. It consists of 160+ components, 1000+ elements divided in 10 popular categories and it comes in Photoshop & Sketch file formats. Inception UI Kit is made using shape layers, free Google Fonts and free CC0 images, to make your design process on any website fast and enjoyable. To use mockups in Sketch, download Magic Mirror plugin which is free.