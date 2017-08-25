Browse
Ink iOS

Huge iOS UI Kit with 200+ iOS 8 screens

by Great Simple Studio

Ink iOS

Huge iOS UI Kit with 200+ iOS 8 screens

Published by Great Simple Studio in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Great Simple Studio in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Meet Ink - the huge UI Kit made with true love for designing and app developing. Ink contains more than 200+ elaborate iOS 8 screens in 7 categories that will meet any needs you may have in your designing process. Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully assembled in Sketch and Photoshop formats. Now with 55 new screens!

Highlights

  • 200+ iOS 8 screens
  • 7 categories
  • Fully customizable
  • Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+ compatible
  • Free google font - Lato
  • Update +55 screens

