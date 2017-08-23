Browse
Inkredible

Lovely retro display font

by Type Faith Fonts

Inkredible

Lovely retro display font

Published by Type Faith Fonts in Fonts compatible with
Published by Type Faith Fonts in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Inkredible One and Script by TypeFaith Fonts is a lovely display font. It is a characteristic font with a retro feel. It contains ligatures, alternatives, and some special characters. The OpenType layout features can be used to position or substitute glyphs. The Glyph pallet of your application is a perfect tool to select characters and design your own specific typography!

Highlights

  • .OTF & .TTF font
  • Ligatures
  • Special characters
  • Alternatives

Compatibility

Who Likes this