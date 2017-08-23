Overview
Inkredible One and Script by TypeFaith Fonts is a lovely display font. It is a characteristic font with a retro feel. It contains ligatures, alternatives, and some special characters. The OpenType layout features can be used to position or substitute glyphs. The Glyph pallet of your application is a perfect tool to select characters and design your own specific typography!
Highlights
- .OTF & .TTF font
- Ligatures
- Special characters
- Alternatives
Compatibility{{::'348000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.