Insignias

75 branding presentation mockups

by Madebyvadim

Published by Madebyvadim in Mockups compatible with
Overview

An amazing collection of 75 high-res, studio quality mockups with smart objects to showcase your branding projects in a snap.

Highlights

  • 75 Mockups
  • Easy to customize
  • All mockups include smart objects
  • High resolution photos / 4000px +
  • Print ready 300 DPI
  • Vintage-hipster style

