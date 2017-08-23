Overview
An amazing collection of 75 high-res, studio quality mockups with smart objects to showcase your branding projects in a snap.
Highlights
- 75 Mockups
- Easy to customize
- All mockups include smart objects
- High resolution photos / 4000px +
- Print ready 300 DPI
- Vintage-hipster style
Compatibility{{::'4800000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.