Overview
Take your Instagram feed to the next level! Plan ahead of posting and achieve consistency in the look and feel of your feed. More consistency = more engagement = more followers. Ready to use web and mobile templates will help you plan the perfect feed ahead of posting, and video tutorial will help even the most basic users get started right away. Please note, mockups are not included and are there for presentation purposes.
Highlights
- Web & Mobile template
- Fully editable Photoshop files
- Free Google Font
- Free CC0 images
- Video tutorial included
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'43209630' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.