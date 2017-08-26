Presentation

Overview
Make your Instagram photos look amazing and attract attention on anyone’s feed with the InstaMask Ultimate collection. Get more likes, followers and traffic with a few simple steps by using our huge library of original Instagram shapes and masks. Working with our Instagram masks is very simple and we have included a beginner’s step-by-step Photoshop tutorial that will have you making insane Instagram posts within minutes. All masks are organized in 5 collections by style: 22 Double-Exposure Masks, 19 Simple Masks, 37 Geometrical Masks, 15 Grunge Masks, and 8 Promotional Masks.
Highlights
- 101 Instagram Masks
- 5 Categories
- Double Exposure Masks
- 1080x1080 Resolution
- Detailed step by step instructions
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'122030432' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.