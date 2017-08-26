Browse
InstaMask Ultimate Collection

Turn your IG photos into art & make them stand out!

by NordWood Themes

InstaMask Ultimate Collection

Turn your IG photos into art & make them stand out!

Published by NordWood Themes in Presentation compatible with
Published by NordWood Themes in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Make your Instagram photos look amazing and attract attention on anyone’s feed with the InstaMask Ultimate collection. Get more likes, followers and traffic with a few simple steps by using our huge library of original Instagram shapes and masks. Working with our Instagram masks is very simple and we have included a beginner’s step-by-step Photoshop tutorial that will have you making insane Instagram posts within minutes. All masks are organized in 5 collections by style: 22 Double-Exposure Masks, 19 Simple Masks, 37 Geometrical Masks, 15 Grunge Masks, and 8 Promotional Masks.

Highlights

  • 101 Instagram Masks
  • 5 Categories
  • Double Exposure Masks
  • 1080x1080 Resolution
  • Detailed step by step instructions
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

