Presentation

Overview

Make your Instagram photos look amazing and attract attention on anyone’s feed with the InstaMask Ultimate collection. Get more likes, followers and traffic with a few simple steps by using our huge library of original Instagram shapes and masks. Working with our Instagram masks is very simple and we have included a beginner’s step-by-step Photoshop tutorial that will have you making insane Instagram posts within minutes. All masks are organized in 5 collections by style: 22 Double-Exposure Masks, 19 Simple Masks, 37 Geometrical Masks, 15 Grunge Masks, and 8 Promotional Masks.