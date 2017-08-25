Browse
iPhone 6 Mockups & Coffee

9 Sketch mockups in coffee shops.

by Magic Mirror

Published by Magic Mirror in Mockups compatible with
Overview

A set of 9 photos were taken at a number of different coffee shops in Germany. This set of 9 Sketch mockup files are perfect for presentations & landing pages for your coffee or food related apps. The author had his best coffee time in Hamburg, and he wanted to share this quite and peaceful moment with you. Enjoy your coffee time!

Highlights

  • 9 HD iPhone 6 Photo Mockups
  • Perfect for presentations & web design
  • High resolution (4896x3264)
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'145356604' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
Who Likes this