The Garden Mockups Set

Fresh Garden Themed iPhone 6 Mockups

by Magic Mirror

The Garden Mockups Set

Fresh Garden Themed iPhone 6 Mockups

Published by Magic Mirror compatible with
Published by Magic Mirror compatible with

Overview

This set contains 8 photos of fresh and green garden mockups for the iPhone 6, help your design and presentation stand out of the crowd. Simply follow the 3-step guide with your screenshots, and create iPhone mockups that are simply perfect for your app, website and social media content. Designed in Sketch, Sketch plugin Magic Mirror is required for this mockup set.

Highlights

  • 8 HD iPhone 6 Photo Mockups
  • iPhone 6 screen size (375x667px)
  • Perfect for web resolution (2560x1707px)
  • Unique garden theme
  • Magic Mirror Plugin required
  • Compatible with Sketch

See more products from Magic Mirror

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Hong Kong iPhone 6 Mockups$12
by Magic Mirror
Coworking Space Mockups$12
by Magic Mirror
iPhone 6 Mockups & Coffee$15
by Magic Mirror

