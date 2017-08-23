The Garden Mockups Set

Overview
This set contains 8 photos of fresh and green garden mockups for the iPhone 6, help your design and presentation stand out of the crowd. Simply follow the 3-step guide with your screenshots, and create iPhone mockups that are simply perfect for your app, website and social media content. Designed in Sketch, Sketch plugin Magic Mirror is required for this mockup set.
Highlights
- 8 HD iPhone 6 Photo Mockups
- iPhone 6 screen size (375x667px)
- Perfect for web resolution (2560x1707px)
- Unique garden theme
- Magic Mirror Plugin required
- Compatible with Sketch
