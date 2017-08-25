Overview
Six of the most popular mockups from Summer Package are back with iPhone 6s! And what's awesome about it? Every mockup comes with all four colors (Silver, Space Gray, Gold & new Rose Gold).
Highlights
- 6 PSD files
- iPhone 6s mockups
- All colors
- Smart Objects
- High resolution photos (2600x1773px)
- Compatible with Adobe Photoshop CS6+
Compatibility{{::'262791676' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.