Overview
These 396 Apple iPhone 6s mockups have been created completely from scratch, and are fully customizable so you can find the perfect layout for your project! The PSD files are well organized & easy to use, all you have to do is place your own design inside the smart layer and your presentation will be done in no time. Lighting selection aimed at making the iPhone look as striking as possible at any viewing angle.
Highlights
- 396 layered PSD files
- Customized previewer
- Linked smart objects
- Additional lighting layer
- Separated background
- Perfect for presentations
