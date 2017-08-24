Overview
Give your iPhone designs the presentation medium they deserve. Easy to use Photoshop and After Effects templates will have you presenting your work in no time with stunning results. 50% off the full price of $28 for a limited time!
Highlights
- High resolution .PSD comps
- Visceral, realistic showcase feel
- 15 custom backgrounds
- Enhanced smart objects
- Includes animation ready .aep project file
- Compatible with Adobe CS6 and CC
