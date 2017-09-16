Overview
Brand New iPhone X mockups on transparent background. Awesome pack of 2 customizable templates with brand new iPhone X. 2 exclusive female hands. Easy to customize. High quality mockups to create the perfect presentation for your design. Compatible with Sketch and Photoshop CS/CC.
Highlights
- 2 Sketch Compatible Mockups
- 2 Photoshop Compatible Mockups
- Easy Editable Files
- 4000x3000 resolution
- Freebie Demo
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
