Browse
All Products
900
UI Kits
297
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
133
Fonts
114
Presentation
98
Mockups
120
For Sketch
321
Themes & Templates
102
Log In
0

iPhone X Mockup Uidea

Stylish iPhone X mockups pack for Photoshop.

by Uidea™

iPhone X Mockup Uidea

Stylish iPhone X mockups pack for Photoshop.

Published by Uidea™ in Mockups compatible with
Published by Uidea™ in Mockups compatible with

Overview

iPhone mockups are designed to beautify the presentation of your product. Unlike Apple’s renders, these mockups show the devices from the proper angle for focusing attention on the screen while still showing the beauty of the devices. These PSD files are using the Smart-Object, so you can replace the mock-up content easily and quickly. Features: -4 angles of view + 1 back side -5 PSD files -Sharp and smooth -High resolution -100 % vector, all elements -Separated background -Image size: 5000×5500 -Organized layers and grouped -Screen editable via smart object -Free updates

Highlights

  • 4 mockup angles + 1 back side
  • Easy to edit, use & customize
  • Free update
  • 100% vector
  • 5000x5500px & 300 DPI
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'19610320' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Uidea™

Follow
15 Pinterest Mood Boards$7
by Uidea™
Human Social Media Pack.$15
by Uidea™
Uidea MoodBoard Templates$12
by Uidea™

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
72,225
Members
900
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this