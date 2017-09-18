Overview

iPhone mockups are designed to beautify the presentation of your product. Unlike Apple’s renders, these mockups show the devices from the proper angle for focusing attention on the screen while still showing the beauty of the devices. These PSD files are using the Smart-Object, so you can replace the mock-up content easily and quickly. Features: -4 angles of view + 1 back side -5 PSD files -Sharp and smooth -High resolution -100 % vector, all elements -Separated background -Image size: 5000×5500 -Organized layers and grouped -Screen editable via smart object -Free updates