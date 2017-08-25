Overview
30 Awesome iPhone 6 Mockups with a variety of backgrounds from coffee shops to streets and subways.
Highlights
- 30 PSD files
- iPhone 6 space gray
- Coffee shop, streets & subways
- Smart objects
- High resolution photos (2600x1773px)
- Compatible with Photoshop CS6+
