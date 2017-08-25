Overview
100 Assorted unique isometric three point perspective line icons. Beautifully crafted in Sketch and Illustrator for quick and easy design use.
Highlights
- 100 Isometric icons
- Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator
- Adjustable stroke weight
- Unique isometric style
