Jakiro

Unique Fashion & Shopping PSD Template

by 1protheme

Jakiro

Unique Fashion & Shopping PSD Template

Published by 1protheme in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by 1protheme in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Jakiro is evaluated as our most unique fashion PSD template for shopping online with clean and modern design. Jakiro will be a subtle and smart choice for shop owners to sell their best products. Designed on a grid system, your site will look sharp on all screens. Our package includes 14 well-organized PSD files, with this template you can convert it into WordPress or Magento, Shopify, Joomla, Prestashop, Opencart or other systems’ sites.

Highlights

  • 14 PSD files
  • 06 Homepages
  • 04 Category pages
  • 03 Product types
  • Designed on 1170px Grid system
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this