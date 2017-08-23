Themes & Templates

Overview
Jakiro is evaluated as our most unique fashion PSD template for shopping online with clean and modern design. Jakiro will be a subtle and smart choice for shop owners to sell their best products. Designed on a grid system, your site will look sharp on all screens. Our package includes 14 well-organized PSD files, with this template you can convert it into WordPress or Magento, Shopify, Joomla, Prestashop, Opencart or other systems’ sites.
Highlights
- 14 PSD files
- 06 Homepages
- 04 Category pages
- 03 Product types
- Designed on 1170px Grid system
- Compatible with Photoshop
