Overview
Janna Charity Mobile App UI KIT with 30+ iOS screens. You can easily customize all screens with Sketch, Photoshop & Adobe XD.
Highlights
- 30+ Mobile iOS Screens
- Free Google fonts used
- Easily to customize
- Vector shapes
- Organized structure
- Compatible: Sketch, XD & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'109655906' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.