Overview
JOK mobile UI KIT is a stylish, clean and trendy UI Kit made to help with your designing or prototyping process. JOK includes 90+ iOS optimized screen templates in 8 categories and 1000 useful UI elements. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch and Photoshop.
Highlights
- 90+ iOS screens
- Free icon font
- Free Google font
- Vector based & organized
- Easily Scalable & Easy customization
- Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch
