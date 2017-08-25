Overview
Journey is a smooth and elegant vintage script family of four weights and a matching ornament set. Journey is packed with Alternate characters that let you easily create headlines, logos & posters with a custom-made feeling. Journey has a minimum three alternatives to every basic letter: To activate the alternates click on Swash, Stylistic or Titling Alternates in any OpenType Savvy program or manually choose from even more alternate characters from the Glyph Palette.
Highlights
- OTF font
- Script font
- 4 Font Weights
- Ornament pack
- Ligatures
- Swash and Stylistic Alternates
Compatibility{{::'350891' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.