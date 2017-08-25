Overview

Journey is a smooth and elegant vintage script family of four weights and a matching ornament set. Journey is packed with Alternate characters that let you easily create headlines, logos & posters with a custom-made feeling. Journey has a minimum three alternatives to every basic letter: To activate the alternates click on Swash, Stylistic or Titling Alternates in any OpenType Savvy program or manually choose from even more alternate characters from the Glyph Palette.