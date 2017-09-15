Overview
Juicy is a mobile UI Kit for Sketch, made for e-commerce apps, features 20 ready-to-use screens, fully customizable, 100% vector, well layered and organized. All the fonts used in this kit are from Google Fonts.
Highlights
- 20 Screens
- Google Fonts
- 375x667
- Well organized and layered
- Free-royalty images
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'147181865' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.