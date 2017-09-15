Browse
Juicy

An e-commerce mobile UI Kit built for Sketch

by AgileMotions

Juicy

An e-commerce mobile UI Kit built for Sketch

Published by AgileMotions in UI Kits compatible with
Published by AgileMotions in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Juicy is a mobile UI Kit for Sketch, made for e-commerce apps, features 20 ready-to-use screens, fully customizable, 100% vector, well layered and organized. All the fonts used in this kit are from Google Fonts.

Highlights

  • 20 Screens
  • Google Fonts
  • 375x667
  • Well organized and layered
  • Free-royalty images
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

