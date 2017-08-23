Browse
Kama iOS UI Kit

Huge high quality iOS UI pack

by isavelev

Kama iOS UI Kit

Huge high quality iOS UI pack

Published by isavelev in UI Kits
Published by isavelev in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

A huge modern & useful iOS UI kit, carefully assembled for Sketch & Photoshop to make your workflow efficient with maximum productivity. Each component in this UI Kit is fully customizable and easy to use. Pixel perfect vector elements, grid, and well organized layers. This huge pack of UI elements is just the thing to make your next application pop!

Highlights

  • 120+ iOS screens
  • 8 Popular categories
  • Vector based & fully customizable
  • Well organized, named & grouped
  • Works in Sketch & Photoshop
  • Free Google Font: Lato

Compatibility

