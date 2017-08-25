Overview
Karmina is beautiful and easy to read handwritten font. We wanted to create the most generic, readable and balanced handwritten font that would work well in every kind of situation for any kind of design. This font includes 3 styles; Standard, Bold & Shadow. Karmina comes in 3 formats; OTF, TTF & WOFF.
Highlights
- 3 Font styles: Standard, Bold & Shadow
- Uppercase letters
- Numbers, symbols & glyphs
- Handwritten font
- Easily readable
- OTF, TTF & WOFF font
