Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Karuki Wireframe Kit

215 Web wireframe components

by Mohamed Elgendy

Karuki Wireframe Kit

215 Web wireframe components

Published by Mohamed Elgendy in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Mohamed Elgendy in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

KARUKI - Web wireframe user interface kit that contains more than two hundreds components for the most popular categories to help speed up your wire-framing workflow. Compatible with Photoshop, Illustrator and Sketch!

Highlights

  • 200+ Wireframe components
  • Easy to customize
  • Organized Layer Structure
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch, Illustrator & Photoshop
  • From the makers of Elixir!

Compatibility

{{::'29616473' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Mohamed Elgendy

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this