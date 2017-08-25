Wireframe Kits

Overview
KARUKI - Web wireframe user interface kit that contains more than two hundreds components for the most popular categories to help speed up your wire-framing workflow. Compatible with Photoshop, Illustrator and Sketch!
Highlights
- 200+ Wireframe components
- Easy to customize
- Organized Layer Structure
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible with Sketch, Illustrator & Photoshop
- From the makers of Elixir!
Compatibility
