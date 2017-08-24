Overview
Kata UI Kit is specially optimized for iOS, it includes 80+ mobile screen app templates of highest quality. Kata UI Kit was designed in Photoshop & Sketch with ultra clean and sharp design.
Highlights
- 80+ iOS screens
- 7 Categories
- Free font
- Perfectly layered
- Vector based & well organized
- Compatible with Photoshop, Sketch & XD
