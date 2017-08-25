Overview
Kauf iOS UI Kit is the first interaction ready, high quality premium pack of 67 handcrafted stress-free screens, meant to speed up your design workflow. This pack comes with 5 categories (Sign-in & Sign-up, E-commerce, Reader & Articles, Profiles & Social, Menu), which contains ready-to-use full vector screens. You can edit, customize, mix the UI elements as you like.
Highlights
- 67 Mobile screen templates
- 5 Categories
- Fully customizable & well organized
- Payment UI solutions
- Free Google fonts
- Sketch 3.3+ & Photoshop compatible
