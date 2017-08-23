Themes & Templates

Overview
Kaunos Theme for Kirby CMS is perfect for creative professionals to show their work in the best way possible. Design Theme is made in a beautiful style & suitable for a personal portfolio, creative agency, designer portfolio, illustrator portfolio, photographer portfolio and more. If you search for a theme that has clean coding, and is easy to use, minimalist & fast, then this is for you.
Highlights
- Multiple page types
- Fully responsive design
- Cross browser support
- Multi-language support
- Theme personalization
- Source files included
