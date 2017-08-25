Browse
Kidos iOS UI Kit

Children Clothing iOS eCommerce UI Kit

by peterdraw

Kidos iOS UI Kit

Children Clothing iOS eCommerce UI Kit

Published by peterdraw in UI Kits compatible with
Published by peterdraw in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Kidos is the perfect iOS UI Kit dedicated for kid's clothing fashion ecommerce. Kidos iOS UI Kit includes 40 of the best quality iOS mobile screen templates for Photoshop & Sketch. This UI kit is ready to use for your iOS app!

Highlights

  • 40 iOS Screen templates
  • 375x667px
  • Easy to customize
  • Fully layered, editable & scalable
  • Well organized, grouped & named
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS5+ & Sketch

Compatibility

