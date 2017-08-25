Overview
Kidos is the perfect iOS UI Kit dedicated for kid's clothing fashion ecommerce. Kidos iOS UI Kit includes 40 of the best quality iOS mobile screen templates for Photoshop & Sketch. This UI kit is ready to use for your iOS app!
Highlights
- 40 iOS Screen templates
- 375x667px
- Easy to customize
- Fully layered, editable & scalable
- Well organized, grouped & named
- Compatible with Photoshop CS5+ & Sketch
