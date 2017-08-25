Themes & Templates

Overview
Kidos is modern and fresh design template for kids clothing eCommerce, kits shoes, and any other online store. This template includes product detail, product review, product grid and list style, shopping cart, checkout page, about us, contact us, blog page & also FAQ page. It’s a complete template and ready for your online store. These PSD files are easy to customize, well layered & properly named.
Highlights
- 20 High-Quality PSD files
- Designed for Kids Online Shopping
- Easily Customized
- Fully layered, scalable & editable
- Organized in group & named
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'7643223' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.