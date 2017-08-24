Themes & Templates

Overview
Kinh – Material E-Commerce Photoshop & Sketch Template is the perfect shopping template. It is a user-friendly theme designed to enable customers to shop easily and enjoy their experience doing so. You can easily customize this theme for your own taste and for other specific online products.
Highlights
- Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch
- 3 Homepage templates
- Based on 1170px Grid System
- 100% Responsive Layout
- Free Google Font
- Easy to Customize
Compatibility{{::'13336227' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.