Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Kinh

Material E-Commerce Photoshop & Sketch template

by No.13

Kinh

Material E-Commerce Photoshop & Sketch template

Published by No.13 in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by No.13 in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Kinh – Material E-Commerce Photoshop & Sketch Template is the perfect shopping template. It is a user-friendly theme designed to enable customers to shop easily and enjoy their experience doing so. You can easily customize this theme for your own taste and for other specific online products.

Highlights

  • Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch
  • 3 Homepage templates
  • Based on 1170px Grid System
  • 100% Responsive Layout
  • Free Google Font
  • Easy to Customize

Compatibility

{{::'13336227' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from No.13

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Healer React Native App$40
by No.13
Zade Mobile UI KIT$40
by No.13
Ghost Defense Game Kit$26
by No.13

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this