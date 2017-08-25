Wireframe Kits

Overview
Kitchenware Pro provides every element you need for creating stunningly elegant, and professional iOS wireframes. With 60 different screens, an incredible attention to detail, and a well organized product to save you time and money, Kitchenware Pro is a no brainer for your wireframe needs!
Highlights
- Compatible with Sketch 3.3+, & Adobe CS6+
- Completely customizable vector files
- Well organized & grouped formats
- iOS7 UI elements
- 60 screens
Compatibility{{::'37270000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.