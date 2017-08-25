Browse
Kitchenware Pro: iOS Wireframe Kit

An elegant 60 screen wireframe kit

by Neway Lau

Kitchenware Pro: iOS Wireframe Kit

An elegant 60 screen wireframe kit

Published by Neway Lau in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Neway Lau in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Kitchenware Pro provides every element you need for creating stunningly elegant, and professional iOS wireframes. With 60 different screens, an incredible attention to detail, and a well organized product to save you time and money, Kitchenware Pro is a no brainer for your wireframe needs!

Highlights

  • Compatible with Sketch 3.3+, & Adobe CS6+
  • Completely customizable vector files
  • Well organized & grouped formats
  • iOS7 UI elements
  • 60 screens

Compatibility

