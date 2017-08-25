Browse
Knock

Mobile UI Kit with Wireframe

by Unidack Design

Overview

Knock contains more than 170 mobile iOS screens covering 6 categories, and includes both a Sketch and Photoshop version. Create beautiful and professional mobile applications using our huge set of screens. You can create both normal applications, and also use Knock as a tool for prototyping. The set includes two versions of screens: conventional UI Kit and simplified Wireframe screens. A sales landing page in Photoshop format is also included in the set so you may immediately present your proposals to end users.

Highlights

  • 170+ Mobile App Screens
  • UI + Wireframe Kit
  • 6 Categories
  • Bonus: Includes sale landing page PSD
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

